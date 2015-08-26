ATHENS Aug 26 Greece may wrap up a deal with
Germany's Fraport in March for an airports concession
the country promised to award to the private sector, in one of
the reforms required as part of its 86 billion-euro bailout, the
Greek economy minister said on Wednesday.
The comments by George Stathakis came after Fraport said
earlier this month it expected delays in the 1.2 billion-euro
deal. Greece has pledged to raise 1.4 billion euros from
privatisations this year, a goal that is now in doubt following
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's resignation.
Greece named Fraport and its Greek partner, energy firm
Copelouzos, as the preferred bidder to operate 14 airports in
tourist destinations, including Corfu and Santorini, at the end
of last year. It was one of Greece's biggest privatisations
since the start of the debt crisis.
But the agreement was thrown into doubt after the government
of Alexis Tsipras took power in January.
"The privatization is progressing in accordance with the
international tender, and, theoretically, it will be completed
in March 2016," Stathakis told reporters on Wednesday.
Greece had confirmed it would award the concession to the
bidders and the deal would be completed in the coming weeks.
However, Fraport said last week it didn't expect talks with the
Greek government over the concession would lead to its taking
over the airport operations before the end of the year.
Stathakis called Fraport's announcement ambiguous and hinted
that the Frankfurt-based company might have an issue with
finding financing for the deal. "If Fraport wants to lower its
price, this will raise an issue of a wider renegotiation that we
would have to address," he said.
Under the deal, the German-Greek group was expected to pay a
23 million-euro fee annually and to spend 330 million euros in
the first four years to upgrade the airports, which it will
operate for 40 years.
