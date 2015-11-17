ATHENS Nov 17 Greece's Alpha Bank said on Tuesday that its share offering of 1.55 billion euros ($1.65 billion) was oversubscribed.

"Alpha Bank has received interest from institutional investors which more than covers the sum of 1.55 billion euros that was initially sought," the bank said in a bourse filing.

Alpha Bank is one of Greece's four largest lenders that are raising funds from investors to fill a capital gap identified by the European Central Bank. (1 US dollar = 0.9383 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)