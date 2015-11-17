BRIEF-Kemper Corp Files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
ATHENS Nov 17 Greece's Alpha Bank said on Tuesday that its share offering of 1.55 billion euros ($1.65 billion) was oversubscribed.
"Alpha Bank has received interest from institutional investors which more than covers the sum of 1.55 billion euros that was initially sought," the bank said in a bourse filing.
Alpha Bank is one of Greece's four largest lenders that are raising funds from investors to fill a capital gap identified by the European Central Bank. (1 US dollar = 0.9383 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: