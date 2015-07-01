* Biggest wave of Greek migrants to Australia since 1940s
* Around 300,000 Greeks in Melbourne
* An estimated 10,000-20,000 Greeks have come since mid-2013
* Many going to Greece for July/August, taking cash for
relatives
By Melanie Burton and Jane Wardell
MELBOURNE, July 2 Greek translator Nikos Fotakis
considers himself one of the lucky ones.
At 39, he found himself virtually penniless, in debt, and
desperate for ways to support his wife and two young children.
His escape route came via his wife's birthplace. Fotakis
left the turmoil in his homeland six months ago, arriving in
Australia with few possessions but hope of a better future.
"I feel like I'm on a lifeboat and seeing the Titanic sink,"
said Fotakis from his new home in Melbourne.
"I'm relieved but my people are still on that ship."
Fotakis is one of tens of thousands of Greeks with
Australian ties who are forming the biggest wave of immigration
from Greece since the country's civil war in the 1940s sent more
than 150,000 Greeks to Australian shores.
This generation of immigrants is better educated than their
forebears but many are just as poor, arriving with almost no
money and reliant on the expatriate community's charity.
In the cafes and shops of Melbourne's Greek precinct,
sandwiched between the city's Chinatown and a major shopping
centre, the crisis is the only topic of conversation.
Melbourne has an estimated 300,000 Greeks, the largest
grouping outside of Athens and Thessaloniki. A shop on Lonsdale
Street's "Little Greece" sells children's books written in the
Greek alphabet and replica number plates with Greek names on one
side and the European Union emblem on the other.
The community is gearing up to welcome more new arrivals as
Greece teeters on an exit from the euro zone after defaulting on
a 1.6 billion euro loan repayment to the International Monetary
Fund.
Welfare groups estimate between 10,000 and 20,000 Greek
nationals have come to Australia since mid-2013, the majority of
them dual nationals or with family ties to Australia.
"They're coming back with nothing - just a suitcase and
trying to start up again," said George Spiliotis, chief
executive of the Melbourne-based Greek Welfare Society.
EXIT ROUTE
Jenny Karatzidis, student liaison officer at a privately
held adult education school that also houses the Greek Centre
for Contemporary Culture, returned to Australia two years ago.
Like Fotakis' wife, Karatzidis was born in Australia to
Greek parents who were part of the post-World War Two
immigration wave. Both women were toddlers when their parents
took them back to Greece in the 1970s. Between the 1970s and the
middle of 2013, the migration path was firmly from Australia to
Greece, with 120,000 Australian Greeks reported to be living in
Athens.
Now the two women, returning as adults and bringing their
own Greek born children, are reversing their parents' path.
"Greece is very difficult, no work, no job, no future,"
Karatzidis said.
Fotakis, who owned a cafe in Greece and now has a part-time
job as a journalist with a Greek-language newspaper in
Melbourne, arrived alone in December. It took him three months
to find work and his wife and two toddler children followed him
in March.
"I have heard people here complain they can't find work and
they have to spend four months looking," Fotakis said.
"This is a joke. People over the age of 20 in Greece are
ruined."
Many Greek Australians are also looking for ways to send
help to relatives who don't have an exit route, with some
ordering them groceries online.
Bill Papastergiadis, president of the Greek Orthodox
Community of Melbourne, said more Greeks than usual are heading
back home for the northern summer, taking cash for relatives.
NATIONALITY A GIFT
In Melbourne, there is concern that as the number of new
arrivals grows, so will pressure on the welfare system.
Many Greeks already stay in overcrowded homes with extended
relatives. The network of jobs that the community can access
will also shrink.
Papastergiadis said he has thousands of letters from people
interested in moving to Australia. Peter Jasonides, managing
director of Melbourne's Institute of Tertiary and Higher
Education Australia, warns it is a tough road.
"Don't just come blindly, and don't expect people to be
waiting for you at the airport with signs saying there's a job
for you," he said.
Still, for the many Greeks who have come on the basis of
nationality by descent or marriage, they know there are many
more back home who would take their place. Entry to Australia
for those without family ties is dependent on a skilled migrant
or a student visa, both of which come with long waits and hefty
fees.
"My parents gave me a really big gift," said Karatzidis of
her Australian nationality.
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong)