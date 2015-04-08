Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
VIENNA, April 8 Austria's finance minister warned Greece against getting closer to Russia on Wednesday, when Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was visiting Vladimir Putin in Moscow, saying unilateral moves by Athens would not be seen as helpful by its European partners.
"It's perfectly normal for talks to take place but I would urgently warn against getting closer," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters in Vienna. "We are in the middle of final negotiations for financing for Greece and I don't believe that a good game is being played here." (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Caroline Copley in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.