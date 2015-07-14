VIENNA, July 14 Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday that a deal with international creditors to stave off bankruptcy agreed on Monday gave Athens a chance but that a Greek exit from the euro zone was still possible.

"A Grexit would happen if banks' doors can't open... In this way ... a country can have to create its own currency - that would then be described as a Grexit. Once can slide towards that point," he told a weekly government news conference.

"No one can say that some kind of a catastrophe is ruled out," he added. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)