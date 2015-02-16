VIENNA Feb 16 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said he expected Greece to request an extension
of its bailout programme by Friday after talks with euro zone
finance ministers ended without progress on Monday.
"Technically and also legally it doesn't work any other way
but for a request to be submitted to extend the current
programme and to accept the conditions of this programme,"
Schelling told the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.
"We know that in the framework of the conditions there is,
of course, room for flexibility," he said, adding that such an
extension could last for four or six months to allow for new
measures to be taken or contracts to be signed with Greece.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)