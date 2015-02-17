BERLIN Feb 17 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told German radio on Tuesday he did not at the moment expect Greece to leave the euro zone after talks between Athens and euro zone finance ministers ended without progress on Monday.

Asked if Greece could go bankrupt by the end of the month and leave the euro zone, Schelling said:

"I am ruling out this scenario at the moment."

"A 'Grexit' is in noone's interests - neither the euro group's nor Greece's," he told Deutschlandfunk.

Greece's European partners were working on securing an agreement, he said. "But a solution also means that the Greek government must shift its position ... time is pressing." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)