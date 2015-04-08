BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
VIENNA, April 8 Austria's finance minister does not believe an unplanned Greek exit - or Grexident - from the euro zone has become more likely in the past month, adding one could discuss a planned withdrawal.
"All have realised, also Greece, that an accident represents the biggest possible problem. If there was a kind of orderly withdrawal, then one could discuss how to do that," Hans Joerg Schelling said on ORF radio on Thursday. "Of course I see the problem that time is running out, that the amount of money needed is really very considerable."
He said he saw the implementation of privatisations as a likely reform path forward for Greece, adding he did not expect "dramatic cuts".
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.