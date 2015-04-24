RIGA, April 24 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling ruled out a Greek exit from the euro zone on Friday and said there had been little essential progress in negotiations ahead of a crucial Euro group meeting.

Asked about the danger of a possible "Grexit", Schelling told reporters: "There is no exit from the euro only from the European Union."

He added he was "somewhat irritated" by the lack of essential progress ahead of the meeting: "I think it is urgently time for the Greek list of reforms to be put on the table," he said. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dominic Evans)