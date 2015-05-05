* Austria's Schelling says hard to tell if deal within reach
* Says Greece has changed some positions, not others
* Says climate of talks has improved
VIENNA, May 5 Greece's debt talks with
international creditors are making progress but have not yet
produced a breakthrough, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said on Tuesday, adding he could not tell if a deal
was in reach next week.
Athens needs fresh bailout funds as it is quickly running
out of cash, but wide differences over pension and labour
reforms have dogged negotiations between Greece's leftist
government and its creditors.
"From today's perspective I cannot say at all, because we do
not have any documents with final results available," Schelling
told reporters before a cabinet meeting when asked about
prospects for a deal when euro zone finance ministers meet on
Monday.
"Participants in the Euro Working Group tell us the
atmosphere in talks is good, that there are some positions where
Greece has changed its position in favour of what we always
discussed, but on some subjects it (needs to move more). I
assume intensive negotiations will continue over the weekend."
The Euro Working Group prepares meetings of the Eurogroup
club of euro zone finance ministers.
Schelling, a conservative who like Germany has taken a hard
line on Greece, said the climate at talks had improved since
Athens changed its negotiating team.
"The (Greek) government staff in the Euro Working Group are
again those who were there at the very start. I think three
others were there in the meantime. The climate seems to have
improved," Schelling said.
"I don't see a breakthrough, but there seems to be
movement."
He said the last Eurogroup meeting in Riga helped drive home
the message to Greece that time was running out to reach an
accord.
"We expect an interim report at the level of the Eurogroup
next week and then further decisions will be made, but in any
event there seems to be movement."
