GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
VIENNA, June 27 Austria's Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Saturday further debt relief for Greece depended on Athens compromising and that a solution had to be found by midnight on Tuesday, when payments to the International Monetary Fund are due.
When asked whether he would agree to further debt relief, Faymann told ORF radio: "The devil is in the detail, whereby I also ask of the Greeks to move."
Greece's Prime Minister called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors on Friday, rejecting an ultimatum from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece's future in Europe to a risky popular vote.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min