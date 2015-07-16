MOVES-HSBC Germany hires Werkmeister for global markets
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.
VIENNA, July 16 Austria's finance minister has heard from sources in the European Central Bank that emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)for Greek banks is likely to be extended, Hans Joerg Schelling told ORF radio on Thursday, referring to "ECB sources".
He said he was convinced that an agreement on bridge financing for Greece could be reached by late afternoon on Friday. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Angelika Gruber and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.
LAGOS, May 2 Nigeria's central bank has been working to make the exchange rates for its currency converge on the official and black markets, its spokesman said, and plans to offer $100 million on the forward market on Tuesday to boost liquidity.