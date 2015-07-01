VIENNA, July 1 Should the Greeks vote no in a referendum on Sunday on whether to accept Athens' creditors' bail-out terms, no new talks would be possible with the cash-strapped nation, Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Wednesday.

"If Greece votes no, no further talks will be possible," he said on the sidelines of an economic event.

