VIENNA, June 30 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday he was not very optimistic about the possibility of holding further talks with Greece, adding that attempts were underway to pull Athens back to the negotiating table.

The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro.

"Attempts are taking place to hold further talks. I'm not too optimistic," Schelling told reporters. "As for the euro, as you've seen in the past 48 hours, it hasn't been affected especially. The euro is stable. The euro is strong...We don't expect any special spillover effects or contagion." (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Thomas Atkins)