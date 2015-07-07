VIENNA, July 7 Greece's request for financial aid from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is so far very vague, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told broadcaster ORF on Tuesday, adding that such a programme can only be started under specific and strict conditions.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call early on Wednesday to discuss what they hope will be a more detailed Greek request for a medium-term loan from the ESM.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)