VIENNA Aug 18 Austria's parliament voted on
Tuesday in favour of an 86 billion euro ($94.9 billion) bailout
for Greece to prevent the debt-ridden country from tumbling out
of the euro zone.
Parliament's permanent ESM subcommittee approved the
measure, a finance ministry spokeswoman said in a text message.
Assuming approval by euro zone parliaments, 13 billion euros
should be in Athens on Thursday to pay pressing bills and a
further 10 billion will be set aside at the European Stability
Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks' capital.
Germany's parliament is expected to give crucial approval to
the bailout on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)