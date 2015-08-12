ATHENS Aug 12 Greece's government submitted a
bill outlining a three-year bailout programme to parliament on
Wednesday, pushing for quick approval that would pave the way
for rapid disbursement of aid.
Athens a day earlier agreed with international lenders on
the terms of about 85 billion euros in fresh aid to stay
financially afloat and remain in the euro zone. It is the third
bailout for the indebted nation since 2010.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has asked parliament to
expedite approval of the agreement so committees can discuss it
before a vote expected on Thursday evening.
That, in turn, would allow euro zone ministers meeting on
Friday to sign off on the deal and pave the way for aid to be
disbursed before a 3.2 billion euro debt repayment falls due on
Aug. 20.
But in a sign of dissent within Tsipras's ruling left-wing
Syriza, parliamentary speaker and vocal anti-bailout campaigner
Zoe Constantopoulou called a meeting of party representatives
for Wednesday night, effectively delaying part of the approval
process in committees.
The bill is still anticipated to go to a plenary session and
vote on Thursday evening, parliamentary officials said, meaning
the original timeline will not derailed.
"The government wants it to be approved before Friday's
Eurogroup meeting," a parliamentary official told Reuters,
referring to the meeting of euro zone finance ministers. "That
is the effort."
The legislation covers tax and pension reform, public
administration reform, the relaunch of a privatisation scheme
which stalled earlier in the year and the establishment of a
wealth fund for privatisation projects which will be supervised
by European institutions.
According to the 29-page memorandum of understanding Greece
agreed with creditors, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters,
Greek must move to rapidly privatise its ports, regional
airports and its power grid operator.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos; editing
by Deepa Babington and Digby Lidstone)