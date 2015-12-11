ATHENS Dec 11 Greece and its international
lenders have agreed on a set of reforms needed for Athens to
receive 1 billion euros in fresh loans under its bailout, Greek
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters on Friday.
The reforms relate to the structure of a new privatisation
fund whose revenues will be used to boost investment and pay
down the country's debt; a shake-up of the power sector; and how
to open up the market for non-performing loans.
The latest reform bill is expected to be submitted to
parliament on Saturday. The government aims to secure parliament
approval for this set of reforms on Tuesday to get the tranche
by Dec. 18.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)