ATHENS May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to
sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent
of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's
capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.
The agreement is part of a reform deal Greece and its
foreign creditors reached early on Tuesday, paving the way for
the disbursement of further rescue funds under the country's
third international bailout.
Greece will hold a market test to sound out investors
interested in buying coal-fired plants and mines owned by Public
Power by November, aiming to wrap up the sale by June 2018, a
government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
PPC is 51 percent-owned by the state.
The lenders and Greece also agreed that Athens will relaunch
the sale of a 66 percent stake in its natural gas grid operator
DESFA and conclude it by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)