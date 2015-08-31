ATHENS Aug 31 The appointment of Greek bailout
negotiator George Chouliarakis to be finance minister in a
caretaker government may help assuage some fears that Greece's
bailout programme could go off track while it prepares for
elections.
Greece is due to hold elections on Sept.20 after former
prime minister Alexis Tsipras resigned in a bid to win popular
backing for his decision to accept the 86-billion-euro aid plan
from creditors and get rid of leftist rebels opposed to it.
But with European and International Monetary Fund lenders
inspectors due to review Greece's progress under the bailout in
October, having weeks of election campaigning raised fears that
Athens could once again fall behind on targets set under the
plan.
Chouliarakis, who played a key role in technical-level talks
with EU and IMF lenders, sought to address those concerns when
he took over as interim finance minister on Friday saying his
main target was "to make sure we won't lose valuable time".
His appointment quickly won a vote of confidence from Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, the head of the group of euro zone finance
ministers that decides on aid disbursements to Greece.
"(Chouliarakis) knows what he's doing because he was top man
in the ministry for the past year and half," Dijsselbloem said.
An economist by training, Chouliarakis taught economics in
Britain at the University of Essex before taking up a post as
lecturer on European economic integration at the University of
Manchester.
Notoriously media-shy, Chouliarakis preferred to toil away
from the limelight during months of tough negotiations between
Greece and its foreign lenders this year, which prompted some in
the Greek media to call him "the invisible negotiator".
"You don't see Mr. Chouliarakis very often but you all know
of him. Yes, he is a real person - because some of you have
asked me if he exists," former finance minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said jokingly on Friday while handing over the
finance ministry to him.
"I am certain that with his work, as always, and with his
devotion to the public good it would be difficult to think of a
better interim finance minister, someone who loves what he does
and does it very well."
Well-respected by Greece's European creditors, Chouliarakis
was given a more decisive role in the talks after former finance
minister Yanis Varoufakis was sidelined earlier this year.
