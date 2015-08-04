ATHENS Aug 4 Greece expects to conclude a bailout deal with international lenders by Aug. 18, with the drafting of the accord starting on Wednesday, government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said on Tuesday.

"The first phase of negotiations ends today and the second phase starts, which really contains the details of drafting (the deal)," Gerovasili told Skai TV station.

The drafting of the accord would start on Wednesday, she said.

"If the terms of the (EU) summit are met, I think that we will have a deal by the 18th of this month," she said.

