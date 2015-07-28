ATHENS, July 28 European Union and International
Monetary Fund mission chiefs will arrive in Athens on Wednesday
for talks on a third bailout programme to keep Greece afloat, a
finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Talks on a technical level began on Monday and were expected
to be wrapped up by Friday, the official said adding there could
be "follow up" discussions over the weekend under exceptional
circumstances.
"Both sides aim to reach a deal as soon as possible," the
official said.
The creditors sending representatives to the talks comprise
of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
IMF, as well as the euro zone's rescue fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)