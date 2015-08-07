ATHENS Aug 7 Greece expects the third bailout
it is negotiating with its international lenders to be passed by
parliament on August 18, in time to secure funds to cover a key
payment to the European Central Bank, the government's
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Asked about an Aug. 18 vote for disbursement of aid, Olga
Gerovasili told Parapolitika radio: "Yes, it is the scheduled
time frame and I believe that it will be followed."
"Based on what has taken place so far, there is a good
climate in the talks and in the mood of the institutions,
showing that this time frame will be met."
Athens is negotiating with European Union institutions and
the International Monetary Fund for up to 86 billion euros ($94
billion) in fresh loans to stave off economic collapse and stay
in the euro zone.
