BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Greece's financial troubles
will not end in 2014 and it is therefore realistic to expect the
debt-laden country will need additional money from the euro zone
before it can return to markets, the head of euro zone finance
ministers said.
International lenders estimate that Greece will need around
10-11 billion euros from the second half of 2014 to keep it
going next year and in 2015.
But several euro zone governments are reluctant to extend
any further loans because of negative public opinion, with
voters tired of bailing out other countries after three years of
the sovereign debt crisis.
"As far as the potential need for a third programme for
Greece is concerned, it's clear that despite recent progress,
Greece's troubles will not have been completely resolved by
2014," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament.
"It is realistic to assume that additional support will be
needed beyond the programme. In this context, the Eurogroup has
indicated clearly that it is committed to providing adequate
support to Greece during the current programme and beyond until
it has regained market access," he said.
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said that
separately, once verified Greek public finance data for 2013 is
available in April 2014, the euro zone may consider some further
form of debt relief for Athens.
"The Eurogroup agreed last year to consider additional
measures if necessary, such as further reductions of the
interest rates on Greek loan facilities... if Greece were to
meet precise conditions," Dijsselbloem said.
"We will not be any position to assess whether these
conditions have been fully met until April next year," he said.
