BRUSSELS Feb 16 If Greece sought a third
emergency aid programme, it would not be radically different, a
senior euro zone official said on Monday, adding that there
would still be targets to be met.
"Would a new programme look very different? I don't think
so," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired Monday's meeting of euro
zone finance ministers, told a news conference. "The rules and
regulations talk about strict conditionalities. It would still
be about fiscal sustainability."
Dijsselbloem said there was room to work with Athens on an
extension of the current programme to pave the way for future
support.
"There is flexibility within the programme but we also have
to make sure that the programme stays on track, for example that
the budgetary targets don't completely disappear off the table.
"We need more time, that is the conclusion from last
weekend. The institutions need more time to talk with the Greek
government. What is it they want exactly, what do these measures
look like?"
