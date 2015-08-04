(Update throughout with reaction from lenders)
By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS Aug 4 Both Greece and its lenders said
on Tuesday they were optimistic they could broker a deal within
days on a multi-billion euro bailout, striking a surprisingly
upbeat tone on a process previously fraught with bitterness.
A bailout worth up to 86 billion euros ($94.5 billion) must
be settled by Aug. 20 -- or a second bridge loan agreed -- if
Greece is to pay off debt of 3.5 billion euros to the European
Central Bank that matures on that day.
Wrapping up a day of talks in Athens, Greek Finance Minister
Euclid Tsakalotos said negotiations were going better than
expected. In Brussels, a Commission official said they were
'encouraged' by progress.
"We are moving in the right direction and intense work is
continuing," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told Reuters.
It will be the indebted nation's third bailout since 2010,
designed to stave off bankruptcy and keep the country from
toppling out of the euro zone.
Negotiations have been tortuous in the past, bogged down in
minutiae of reforms ranging from pensions to shop opening hours.
Over much of this year they were also peppered with angry
outbursts about responsibility, sovereignty and even blackmail.
However, sources on the creditors' side briefed on
negotiations described the Greeks as being "very, very
cooperative" in talks which resumed in the last week of July
after weeks of deadlock over bailout terms.
"They (the Greeks) are really working now," one euro zone
official said. "I think (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras has told
his ministers to cooperate."
"WELL PREPARED"
The Greeks were engaging in talks and were well prepared,
the sources said. All areas of substance had been
comprehensively covered, including pension reform,
privatisation, labour markets, administrative reforms and fiscal
policy, they said.
It appeared to be a boost for Tsakalotos, a soft-spoken
Oxford trained academic who replaced the flamboyant Yanis
Varoufakis as minister last month.
"Everything will be concluded this week," Tsakalotos told
reporters after meeting representatives of the International
Monetary Fund, European Commission, European Central Bank and
the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM).
Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said drafting of the
bailout accord, which requires approval from Greece's fractious
parliament, would start on Wednesday.
A deal might bring closure to a traumatic six months where
Greece came precariously close to tumbling out of the euro zone,
imposed capital controls and saw equity prices on the Athens
bourse crash after a five-week shutdown.
Tsakalotos, who discussed privatisations and bank
recapitalisation requirements with lenders on Tuesday, said
there were "small divergences in views".
"I don't think there will be a problem," he said, referring
to the privatisation element of consultations. "Discussions have
gone better than I expected."
Government spokeswoman Gerovasili said that if all sides
stuck to their side of the bargain "I think that we will have a
deal by the 18th of this month."
It was a view echoed by Andreeva, the Commission
spokeswoman. "Agreement is possible in order to allow for a
first disbursement under the new ESM programme in time for the
payment Greece is due to make on Aug. 20 (to the ECB).
"It is an ambitious, yet realistic timetable," Andreeva
added.
Greece and its euro zone partners clinched a last-minute
deal in July on a reform programme including privatisations and
pension reform and scrapping tax breaks for groups such as
farmers.
Those reforms, however, still need to be passed by the Greek
parliament. Without a quick deal, the country may need another
bridge loan to cover short term financing needs similar to one
received in July.
Tsakalotos said there had been no reference to a bridge loan
in talks, while sources among lenders said they also felt it was
unlikely.
"The option of another bridge loan is still there but there
is a feeling that with the way things are going now there could
be a deal on the full bailout so that there could be a
disbursement on the 19th," a euro zone source said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor and Jan Strupczewski
Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Ralph
Boulton)