ATHENS Aug 11 Greece and its international
lenders were locked in marathon overnight talks to seal a
multibillion-euro bailout deal on Tuesday, racing against a
countdown to European Central Bank debt repayments falling due
in days.
The indebted country is hoping to wrap up a deal for 86
billion euros ($94.75 billion) in fresh loans by Tuesday so it
can get parliamentary and other approvals for aid to flow by
Aug. 20, when a 3.2 billion euro debt payment is due to the ECB.
"We are going into the final round of talks, looking at the
Memorandum of Understanding from beginning to end," a senior
Greek government official said during a brief break in talks in
Athens, referring to terms of the bailout accord.
The latest round of negotiations started early on Monday
afternoon.
An agreement would mark the end of a painful chapter on
bailout talks for Greece, which fought against austerity terms
demanded by creditors for much of the year before accepting a
deal under the threat of being bounced out of the euro zone.
After lengthy negotiations on Sunday and Monday, Greek
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said talks were going "quite
well" and was optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon.
"I don't know if it will be (Tuesday) morning, but soon
means soon," Tsakalotos told reporters.
A senior Greek government official said dealing with a
mountain of non-performing loans in the banking sector remained
a sticking point. Athens wants to set up a "bad bank" to handle
this, while creditors want non-performing loans bundled and sold
to distressed asset funds.
Officials also said the two sides had yet to agree on
setting up a sovereign wealth fund in Greece designed to raise
50 billion euros from privatisations, three-quarters of which
would be used to recapitalise banks and to decrease the debt.
Both sides had agreed to deregulate the country's natural
gas market, sources said.
Greek banks could get an initial capital injection soon
after a bailout deal is clinched, as much as 10 billion euros,
even before the ECB completes a stress test, a euro zone
official said on Monday.
The official said a test may not be finished before October,
but that it was recognised that Greek banks urgently need
capital to normalise their operations.
Popular misgivings run deep in Germany, the euro zone
country that has already contributed most to Greece's two
bailouts since 2010, about funnelling yet more money to Athens.
Berlin wants a deal that includes an ambitious budget plan,
a credible privatisation strategy and a sustainable pension
reform, Finance Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said.
Greek officials have said they expect the bailout accord to
be approved by Greece's parliament on Wednesday or Thursday and
then be vetted by euro zone finance ministers on Friday, paving
the way for aid disbursements.
The bailout pact will be voted on in parliament as one bill
with two articles - one on the loan agreement and memorandum of
understanding and the second on the so-called prior actions that
must be completed for aid to be released, a separate Greek
official said. The negotiations began on July 20.
The two sides have agreed to set a budget surplus target
before interest payments of zero percent this year, and expect
the economy to shrink between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, a
Greek official told Reuters.
In addition, the sides had agreed to a baseline scenario of
a primary budget surplus of 0.5 percent of gross domestic
product in 2016, and a primary surplus of 1.0 percent of GDP in
2017. The same scenario projected a 0.5 percent economic
contraction in 2016, before registering 2.3 percent growth in
2017.
