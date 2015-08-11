* Greece reaches deal in time to meet Aug. 20 debt payment
* German minister says deal must last for years
* Tsipras seeks parliamentary approval by Thursday
* Euro zone officials give green light to deal
By George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas
ATHENS, Aug 11 Greece and its international
lenders reached an 85 billion euro bailout agreement on Tuesday
after nailing down the terms of new loans needed to save the
country from financial ruin.
The deal, which came after 23 hours of talks that continued
through the night, must still be adopted by Greece's parliament
and by euro zone countries.
The currency bloc's finance ministers are expected to give
their approval on Friday in time for Greece to make a crucial
3.2 billion euro debt repayment that falls due next week.
Greek shares rallied, with the banking index
climbing 3 percent, while the government's two-year
borrowing costs fell to a five-month low.
The agreement gives Greece some respite after a turbulent
year marked by acrimonious talks with lenders, the imposition of
capital controls and a three-week shutdown of its banks before
Athens capitulated last month to creditors' demands for deep
austerity measures in order to receive new loans.
But the deal has caused a rebellion within Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party, forcing him to rely on opposition
support in parliament and raising talk of early elections in the
autumn.
Tsipras wants parliament to approve the deal by Thursday,
before the euro zone finance ministers reconvene. This would
pave the way for aid disbursements by Aug. 20, when a 3.2
billion euro debt payment is due to the European Central Bank.
But he could face an obstacle from Parliament Speaker Zoe
Constantopoulou, one of the creditors' fiercest critics, who may
delay a parliamentary committee expected on Wednesday till
Thursday, potentially pushing back the vote, Mega TV reported.
Doubts remain about whether a leftist government elected on
a pledge to reverse austerity can implement the punishing terms
of a deal critics say compromises the left's basic principles.
"It is a very tough deal. The left had to either escape or
take huge responsibilities and prove it can help society,"
Health Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis told local radio, calling
for snap elections to lock in popular support.
"After this deal the prime minister should call for
elections, so that the Greek people can vote on whether they
approve the programme or want something else," he said.
The European Commission confirmed a deal had been struck at
a technical level and that political assessment would follow.
Euro zone finance ministry officials taking part in the
so-called 'euro working group' agreed to recommend approval of
the bailout when euro zone finance ministers meet on Friday, a
source at the Italian Treasury said.
Still, officials in sceptical northern European countries
remained cautious, pending final approval of the deal.
"ONE STEP AT A TIME"
"There remains work to be done with details," said Finnish
Finance Minister Alexander Stubb. "We must take one step at a
time. Agreement is a big word."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was due to
hold talks later on Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Francois Hollande.
Misgivings about giving yet more money to Athens run deep in
Germany, the euro zone country that has contributed most to
Greece's two bailouts since 2010.
German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn told Reuters the
deal should be able to stand for the next few years rather just
a few months.
Approval of the agreement would close a painful chapter for
Greece, which resisted the austerity terms demanded by creditors
for much of the year before relenting under threat of being
bounced out of the euro zone.
After a deal in principle last month, talks began in Athens
three weeks ago to craft an agreement covering details of reform
measures, the timeline for their implementation and the amount
of aid needed.
A Greek Finance Ministry official said the pact would be
worth up to 85 billion euros ($94 billion) in fresh loans over
three years. Greek banks would get 10 billion euros immediately
and would be recapitalised by the end of the year.
An EU diplomat said the agreement was worth between 82
billion and 85 billion euros.
The latest round of talks with inspectors from four creditor
institutions -- the European Commission, European Central Bank,
the European bailout fund and the International Monetary Fund --
progressed smoothly, in contrast to the bad-tempered encounters
of earlier in the year.
In talks that dragged through Monday night, the sides agreed
on the three main sticking points - dealing with non-performing
loans held by banks, setting up an asset sales fund, and
deregulation of the natural gas market.
The talks also agreed on final fiscal targets that should
govern the bailout effort, aiming for a primary budget surplus
-- which excludes interest payments -- from 2016, a government
official said.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
