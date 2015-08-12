(Adds German finance ministry)
* EU sources say bailout to be reviewed in October
* Creditors want to be sure reforms are implemented
* Greek banks must face "stress test"
* Varoufakis replacement marked "sea change" in talks
By Michele Kambas and Tom Körkemeier
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Aug 12 The European Union moved
to keep Greece on a tight rein after its latest bailout, with
sources saying the 85 billion euro deal will be reviewed by
lenders in October and any discussion of debt relief will only
come at a later stage.
Greece was forced to accept tougher terms than were
initially on offer and its creditors want to be sure that
reforms are being carried out as promised. Germany, for one,
said the agreement lacked clarity on Greece's policy direction.
"There will be a strong first review of the implementation
of measures in October," an EU source said.
At the same time, rescue funds for Greek banks will be
placed in a special account and the lenders will receive fresh
equity only after a "stress test" is finished by the end of
October, several sources told Reuters.
An initial 10 billion euros will be made available
"immediately" to shore up confidence in Greek banks, while
authorities conduct a detailed asset quality review that is
expected to take several months.
Greek banks will also have to submit viable business plans
to European authorities before fresh support is disbursed and
will only receive cash once authorities sign off on the plans.
The bailout agreement reached on Tuesday gives Greece some
respite after months of acrimonious talks with its creditors,
the imposition of capital controls and a three-week shutdown of
its banks.
It has however caused a rebellion in Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's Syriza party and could force early elections in the
autumn, while doubts remain about whether a leftist government
elected on a pledge to reverse austerity can implement the tough
terms of the deal.
The bailout, Greece's third since 2010, must still be
adopted by parliament in Athens and approved by euro zone
countries.
Tsipras said the agreement would end economic uncertainty as
his government submitted a bill outlining a three-year bailout
programme to parliament, pushing for quick approval that would
allow rapid disbursement of aid.
Tsipras wants parliament to expedite its approval so
committees can discuss the agreement before a vote expected on
Thursday evening.
That would allow euro zone ministers meeting in Brussels on
Friday to sign off on the deal and pave the way for aid to be
disbursed before a 3.2 billion euro debt repayment falls due on
Aug. 20.
REFORM DETAILS
The legislation covers tax and pension reform, public
administration reform, the relaunch of a privatisation scheme
which stalled earlier in the year and the establishment of a
wealth fund for privatisation projects which will be supervised
by European institutions.
According to the 29-page memorandum of understanding Greece
agreed with creditors, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters,
Greek must move to rapidly privatise its ports, regional
airports and its power grid operator.
Greece would also take steps to tackle the mountain of bad
loans weighing on its banks.
Germany, the major euro zone contributor to successive Greek
bailouts, welcomed the deal as a "substantial result" but wanted
to study it further before submitting it for approval by
parliament in Berlin.
"So one can say that the agreement goes in the right
direction," said Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman. "But at this hour it is not yet possible to say
whether we are at the point where we can start the national
process, in other words call for a vote in the Bundestag."
Germany's Finance Ministry criticised the memorandum of
understanding (MoU) as showing "no full clarity on the direction
of policies".
In a two-page paper entitled "preliminary check of MoU" that
was sent to officials in Brussels on Wednesday, the ministry
described Greek reform plans on debt sustainability and
privatisations as "not yet compliant".
But reports that Germany had rejected the Greek rescue
programme were wrong, the ministry said.
EU sources said on Wednesday that the long-running and often
bad-tempered negotiations on the bailout improved after
combative finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was removed from the
talks.
The mood apparently changed after the appointment of Euclid
Tsakolotos as finance minister in place of Varoufakis early last
month.
"There was a sea change in the negotiations with the Greek
authorities in recent weeks," one of the EU sources said.
"The new Greek finance minister has an absolutely different
attitude in the talks than the previous one. Talks were very
constructive," the source said.
Varoufakis, a charismatic motorbike-riding academic who
describes himself as an "erratic Marxist", was feted as a
political rock star when he took the finance portfolio after
Syriza emerged victorious from an election in January.
But as the debt talks dragged on the confrontational
Varoufakis lost the confidence of his negotiating partners,
irritating German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in
particular and accusing Europe of "terrorism" in its attempts to
resolve the Greek crisis.
