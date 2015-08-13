* Parliament expected to approve bailout after midnight
* But Tsipras will need opposition support to win vote
* Rebels say he must stand by anti-austerity promises
* Syriza split could lead to early elections
* GDP data to show Greek economy shrinking again
By George Georgiopoulos and David Stamp
ATHENS, Aug 13 The Greek government criticised
rebels within its ranks intent on opposing a new bailout deal in
Thursday night's parliamentary vote, saying a government without
a majority "cannot go far" and raising the possibility of early
elections.
With opposition support, parliament is preparing to approve
the 85 billion euro bailout deal that Greece needs to avoid
defaulting on a debt repayment next week.
The agreement is expected to easily pass since opposition
parties have promised to support Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
to ensure Greece does not return to financial chaos. But the
vote will test the strength of a rebellion by anti-austerity
lawmakers of Tsipras's leftist Syriza party, which could raise
pressure on him to call snap elections as early as September.
Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said that after the
parliamentary vote, the focus would shift to a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Friday who must also back the bailout,
Greece's third in the past five years.
However, she acknowledged there would be a parliamentary
rebellion and signalled that the government would struggle in
the coming months if Syriza remained disunited.
"It is known that some Syriza lawmakers will not vote in
favour of the accord," she told Mega TV. "A government that does
not have a governing majority cannot go far."
Far-left members of Syriza insist the government should
stand by its promises on which it was elected in January to
reverse waves of spending cuts and tax rises imposed since 2010,
which have had a devastating effect on an already weak economy.
The rebels, who include some former ministers, have already
voted against the government on the austerity deal, angered by
Tsipras's capitulation to the creditors' demands as Greece edged
close to an economic precipice last month.
As Greece needs the deal to make a 3.2 billion euro debt
repayment to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20, Tsipras asked
parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou to expedite debate on
the bill approving the bailout.
Konstantopoulou, a Syriza hardliner who opposes the deal,
responded by calling a series of parliamentary committee
meetings to consider the bill on Thursday, delaying the start of
the plenary debate that is likely to last well beyond midnight
before the vote is held.
CREATING DISHARMONY
Gerovasili made clear the government's displeasure. "Ms
Konstantopoulou has her own ways," she said. "There are two
differing views which are creating disharmony."
Pressed on speculation that Syriza might formally split,
leading to elections in the autumn, she said: "It is possible
that in the future there could be procedures to seek a new
mandate from the people... This will happen when there is an
assessment that there must be fresh elections."
Tsipras has said Syriza will hold a special congress after
the summer to debate its differences.
Months of bitter negotiations between Athens and its euro
zone creditors have badly hurt an economy which last year had
been pulling out of a long depression before returning to
recession this year. Data due out on Thursday is expected to
show that the recession deepened in the second quarter of this
year.
Economists expect gross domestic product fell at least 0.8
percent in April-June. Things are likely to have worsened since
then as the government imposed capital controls on June 29 to
save the Greek banking system from collapse.
With Greeks limited to withdrawing 420 euros a week from
their accounts and businesses subject to severe controls on
payments, the economy is taking another hit. The controls are
unlikely to be fully lifted until the banks are recapitalised,
encouraging Greeks to return cash they are keeping under their
mattresses to their accounts.
Under the bailout deal, Greece must take steps to tackle the
mountain of bad loans weighing on the banks.
The legislation before parliament also covers tax and
pension reform, public administration reform, the relaunch of a
privatisation scheme which stalled earlier in the year and the
establishment of a wealth fund for privatisation projects which
will be supervised by European institutions.
According to the 29-page memorandum of understanding Greece
agreed with creditors, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters,
Greece must move to rapidly privatise its ports, regional
airports and its power grid operator.
(writing by David Stamp; editing by Janet McBride)