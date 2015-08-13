* Parliament expected to back bailout in coming hours
* PM almost certain to win vote with opposition support
* Syriza rebels call for anti-bailout "movement"
* Ruling party split could lead to early elections
* Confounding gloomy forecasts, economy returns to growth
(Adds delay into Friday, lawmaker's comment)
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 13 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's Syriza party looked set to split after the leader of
its far-left faction called on Thursday for a new movement to
fight a bailout deal that lawmakers are due to vote on in the
coming hours.
Days after striking a deal with foreign creditors, Tsipras
is asking parliament to approve a bailout agreement that pledges
tax rises and spending cuts in exchange for 85 billion euros in
fresh loans. It will be Greece's third financial rescue
programme agreed with creditors in five years.
The vote will test the strength of a rebellion by
anti-austerity Syriza lawmakers, which could raise pressure on
Tsipras to call elections as early as September.
Parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, one of the Syriza
hardliners who oppose the deal, snubbed a request from Tsipras
to speed up handling of the bailout bill so that it can be voted
on well before euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to
vet the agreement deal on Friday.
As midnight passed in Athens, the plenary debate had yet
even to start as Konstantopoulou raised a series of procedural
questions and objections, meaning no vote can be held at least
until well into the early hours of Friday.
Some lawmakers accused Konstantopoulou, a lawyer, of
deliberately stalling. "It's a crazy situation. She is torturing
us. She is delaying the whole process because she has a
different view from the prime minister," said one lawmaker, who
declined to be named.
The rebels' leader, former energy minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis, took a step towards breaking away from Syriza, a
coalition of leftist groups which stormed to power in January
promising to reverse austerity policies demanded by the euro
zone and International Monetary Fund creditors.
"The fight against the new bailout starts today, by
mobilising people in every corner of the country," said a
statement signed by Lafazanis and eleven other Syriza members
posted on the far-left faction's Iskra website.
The statement called for founding a "united movement that
will justify people's desire for democracy and social justice",
although it did not explicitly call for a new party or a split
from Syriza.
The government responded by saying the move "finalises his
decision to choose a different path from that of the government
and Syriza".
The rebels insist the government should stand by the
promises on which it was elected, to reverse the waves of
spending cuts and tax rises which have had a devastating effect
on an already weak economy over the past few years.
Parliament, however, is expected to approve the bailout
agreement by a comfortable margin when it finally votes since
opposition parties have promised their backing for the
government to ensure Greece does not return to financial chaos.
Once the bill is passed, the euro zone finance ministers are
expected to pave the way for disbursement of aid before a 3.2
billion euro debt payment to the European Central Bank falls due
next week.
"SERIOUS CONCERNS"
Tsipras has faced a rebellion among about a quarter of his
149 lawmakers since agreeing last month to the bailout deal
under the threat of a banking collapse and euro zone exit.
He is expected to tighten his grip over most of Syriza when
the party holds a special congress to debate its differences,
after which he is widely expected to call early elections to
seal popular support for the deal.
Finland, one of the euro zone countries most sceptical about
pouring yet more aid into Greece, backed the bailout on
Thursday. But parliament in Germany, the biggest
contributor to the deal, has yet to approve it.
A poll showed on Thursday that more than half of Germans
oppose the third bailout while the vast majority do not believe
Athens will implement economic reforms it demands.
Tsipras has long argued Greece cannot repay all its huge
debts and demanded a partial write-off. However, the creditors -
the European Commission, ECB and IMF - have agreed to consider
the issue only after a review in October of the government's
implementation of its side of the deal.
An analysis seen by Reuters said the creditor institutions
had "serious concerns" about the sustainability of Greek public
debt. However, sustainability could be achieved without any
write-off by extending grace periods before Athens has to start
paying interest and principal on its bailout loans.
Months of bitter negotiations between Athens and the
creditors have shaken an economy which last year had been
pulling out of a long depression before turning down again.
Data on Thursday showed the economy returned to growth in
the second quarter, confounding economists' expectations of a
deepening recession, but it is likely to have worsened since
then as the government imposed capital controls on June 29 to
save the Greek banking system from collapse.
The bailout deal is based on forecasts that the economy will
shrink between 2.1 and 2.3 percent this year. Nikos Magginas, an
economist at National Bank, said the surprise data offered hope
the fall could be less than 2 percent.
(additional reporting by Michele Kambas, Tina Bellon and
Michelle Martin; writing by David Stamp and Deepa Babington;
editing by John Stonestreet)