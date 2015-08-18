* Parliament votes on bailout plan on Wednesday
* German approval of the package not in doubt
* But conservative minority threatens Merkel with rebellion
By Paul Carrel and Tina Bellon
BERLIN, Aug 18 German lawmakers broke off their
holidays on Tuesday to debate Greece's third bailout plan before
approving it, though Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a rebellion
in a vote shaping up as her last chance to keep Athens in the
euro zone.
Up to a quarter of Merkel's conservatives could vote against
the 86-billion-euro ($95 billion) package, sending the
government a clear warning not to return to parliament again to
ask for more aid.
Support from parties including the Social Democrats (SPD),
Merkel's junior coalition partner, and the opposition Greens
means approval is not in doubt. But a rebellion by a large
number of her allies would be a blow for Merkel, who remains
highly popular after 10 years in office.
Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will make the
case for backing the bailout plan in party meetings on Tuesday.
Schaeuble, who last month told parliament that talks on the
third bailout were a "last attempt" to solve the Greece crisis,
threw his weight behind the package ahead of Wednesday's vote
and said Athens was ready to reform.
Many senior figures in the ruling coalition agreed.
"The Greek government has worked very constructively, and
has made a 180 degree change," SPD budget expert Carsten
Schneider told television station n-tv, saying he would vote
'yes' in Wednesday's vote in the Bundestag lower house of
parliament.
BREAKING RANKS
But a significant minority of Merkel's conservatives - her
Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian Christian Social
Union (CSU) sister party - oppose the plan.
Last month, a record 65 lawmakers from the conservative camp
broke ranks and refused to back negotiations on the bailout. The
daily Bild even estimated that up to 120 CDU and CSU members out
of 311 might refuse to back the now-agreed deal.
The debate has been given added spice this time after Volker
Kauder, head of the conservatives' bloc in parliament, incensed
fellow lawmakers earlier this month with threats of retaliation
if they rebelled and voted against a bailout.
The upshot is that those who opposed backing negotiations on
the bailout are unlikely to vote in favour of the package for
fear of being accused of bowing to Kauder.
Schaeuble, who argued last month that Greece should consider
a "timeout" from the euro zone, sought to shore up support for
the bailout ahead of Wednesday's vote, citing a dramatic change
in the Greek government's readiness to reform.
Yet some lawmakers still supported the timeout idea for
Greece that Schaeuble floated last month.
"A temporary Grexit remains the right solution," said
Christian von Stetten, a member of Merkel's CDU who said he
would vote 'no' on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(editing by John Stonestreet)