BRUSSELS, March 16 Greece and its international
creditors remain divided over the terms of a review of the
country's bailout programme, a senior euro zone official said on
Thursday, a gap that will prevent Athens from getting new loans.
"The institutions and the Greek authorities are still quite
wide apart on a number of issues," the official said, noting
that there has not been sufficient progress on Greece's fiscal
targets, on pension and labour market reforms and on
privatisations.
The lack of sufficient progress at the technical level means
that euro zone finance ministers who gather on Monday in
Brussels for a regular monthly meeting are unlikely to reach a
political compromise on a new loan to Greece within its
86-billion-euro bailout programme.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)