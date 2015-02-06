(Updates with details)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Feb 6 Greece is telling its euro zone
partners it does not want any more bailout money, but needs the
authority to issue more short-term debt, a government official
said on Friday.
It also wants the profits from Greek bonds held by the
European Central Bank and other euro zone authorities, as agreed
previously.
"Greece is not asking for the remaining tranches of the
current bailout programme - except the 1.9 billion euros that
the ECB and the EU members states' central banks must return,"
the official said.
The left-wing Greek government is striving to shake off the
austerity that has come with a European Union and International
Monetary Fund bailout. Instead of an extension to the current
bailout, it wants a "bridge agreement" before presenting a new
proposal.
"The bridge deal is not a new bailout, with terms,
inspection visits, etc," the official said, asking not be named.
"It is also necessary that Greece is given the possibility
to issue T-bills, beyond the (current) 15 billion euro
threshold, in order to cover any extra needs," the official
said.
Greece is still due a 7.2 billion euro trance from the
EU/IMF bailout, pending a suspended review.
The country faces interest rate payments of around 2 billion
over the month of February and should repay a 1.5 billion euro
loan to the IMF in March.
(Written by Jeremy Gaunt)