ATHENS Dec 15 Greece's parliament approved a
bill on Tuesday with reforms demanded by the country's
international lenders in exchange for 1 billion euros ($1.10
billion) of bailout funds which Greece needs to pay off state
arrears.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led government agreed
to enact a set of reforms, including changes in the public
sector wage grid and opening up the market for banks to dispose
of corporate non-performing loans, to qualify for the new funds.
The coalition of Tsipras' leftist Syriza party and the
right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks has a majority of just
three lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.
The euro zone institutions representing the creditors and
the International Monetary Fund are expected to issue a
compliance report on Wednesday, a euro zone official has said.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
