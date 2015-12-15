(Adds vote details, background)
ATHENS Dec 15 The Greek parliament approved a
bill on Tuesday containing reforms demanded by the country's
international lenders in exchange for 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) of bailout funds Greece needs to pay off state arrears.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led government agreed
to enact changes in the public sector wage grid and an opening
of the market for banks to dispose of corporate non-performing
loans to qualify for the new funds.
The bill also includes measures to improve absorption of EU
structural funds and health reforms.
Euro zone institutions representing the creditors and the
International Monetary Fund are expected to issue a compliance
report on Wednesday, a euro zone official has said.
The coalition of Tsipras' leftist Syriza party and the
right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks has a majority of just
three lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. All of the
coalition's 153 deputies voted in favour of the bill.
Still struggling to keep loans to small business and
consumers out of the clutches of 'vulture funds', the government
postponed that part of the reform, promising to regulate that
sector by Feb. 15.
It also said it will submit legislation on how to split off
the country's power grid operator ADMIE from state power utility
PPC and on the structure of a new privatisation fund,
without providing a date.
Athens has also presented to its lenders an initial draft of
a tough pension reform seen as the biggest political hurdle in
the coming months for Tsipras' leftist-led coalition, which was
re-elected in September on a mandate to implement the bailout
but ease the pain for the poor.
After five years of austerity including 12 pension cuts, the
government plans to raise social security contributions instead
of slashing main pensions again. But the lenders have signalled
reluctance, saying it could further damage employment.
The reform must be adopted in January prior to the first
bailout review, which Tsipras wants to conclude swiftly to open
the way for talks on debt relief, which he urgently seeks to
convince Greeks that their sacrifices are bearing fruit.
In an bid to show that it has maintained its leftist values,
the government late on Monday tabled a bill with measures to
deal with what the government calls a humanitarian crisis,
including allowances for the jobless and the homeless.
