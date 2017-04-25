* Talks to focus on energy reforms and privatisation fund
* IMF still wary of participating in future bailout
* Looming German election adds to political mix
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, April 25 Greece and its foreign
creditors resume talks on Tuesday on reforms prescribed under
the international bailout and further debt relief, aiming to
reach a comprehensive deal before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on May 22.
Talks over reforms in the energy and labour market and on
pension cuts and income tax have dragged on for months mainly
due to differences between EU lenders and the International
Monetary Fund over fiscal targets.
The leftist-led government and the lenders reached a deal
this month in Malta on key elements of reforms worth 2 percent
of gross domestic product which the country has agreed to
legislate now but implement in 2019 and 2020.
Greece will implement more austerity after the bailout
expires in 2018, to convince the IMF to participate in an
86-billion euro bailout package, the third rescue plan since the
debt crisis broke out in 2010.
The talks, at a central Athens hotel, will focus on Tuesday
on energy reforms and a privatisation fund.
Greece attained a 4.2 percent of GDP primary surplus last
year, significantly above the target set in its bailout. But the
IMF says the country cannot maintain high fiscal surpluses and
wants assurances from euro zone governments that Greek debt will
be made sustainable, before the Fund will join the bailout.
The IMF participation issue has overshadowed the reform
progress. It is key for Germany which faces elections in
September and wants to add credibility to the bailout but it is
also crucial for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who seeks further
debt relief.
Athens and its lenders are also discussing a set of measures
offsetting the impact of the austerity in 2019 and 2020, on
condition that Athens outperforms its targets. These measures
include reducing taxes.
Concluding the review of Greece's progress will unlock funds
which Athens needs to repay loans maturing in July.
It will also allow the country to be included in the
European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme and help
it return to bond markets before the bailout ends. Tsipras, who
is sagging in opinion polls, faces national elections in 2019.
