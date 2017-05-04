(Updates with comment from Luxembourg finance minister)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an
agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone
finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the country's
bailout progress.
Athens and its creditors reached a long-awaited deal at
staff-level this week on a series of bailout reforms Greece
needs to unlock loans from its 86-billion-euro rescue package,
the country's third since 2010.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund,
which has yet to announce if it will participate in the bailout,
have now started negotiations over Greece's post-bailout fiscal
targets, a key element for granting it further debt relief.
Greece is being firm that it has done what was asked of it
and now wants to see movement from the other side.
"Medium-term debt relief measures must be clearly defined by
the May 22 Eurogroup meeting," Tsipras told his cabinet on
Thursday, referring to the finance ministers. "Greece has done
its part and all parties must now fulfil their commitments."
The creditors have been not been quite as upbeat and there
is no guarantee that the May 22 meeting will actually sign off
on the new tranche of loans, let alone draft up debt relief.
But Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramenga did cite
progress when speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Luxembourg.
"We're one step closer. They (Greece) over-performed last
year, they are on track this year, we have now an agreement
looming that we will hopefully agree on in Eurogroup," he said.
"Those who have been pessimistic all the time have been
proved wrong. I'm very pleased about that. The worst case is not
always the scenario that plays out."
Greece's economy and budget have improved markedly recently,
although major problems of poverty and unemployment persist.
PARLIAMENT VOTE FIRST
An agreement on debt relief will help Greece wrap up its
formal bailout review after six months of tense talks, help it
qualify for inclusion in the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme, and let it return to bond markets.
Under discussion are the country's targets for a primary
surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - over a decade.
Tsipras' leftist-led government aims to legislate the
recently-agreed reforms, which include cutting pensions in 2019
and reducing the tax-free threshold in 2020, by May 17.
The government, which faces elections in 2019 and is sagging
in opinion polls, controls 153 lawmakers in the 300-seat
parliament and should succeed. Labour unions have planned a
24-hour anti-austerity strike on the day of the vote.
"We decided to complete the process by May 17 in order to
deprive the Eurogroup of the right to talk about delays and
finding excuses to extend the discussions on debt relief," a
government minister said after the cabinet meeting.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in Luxembourg; editing
by Jeremy Gaunt/Mark Heinrich)