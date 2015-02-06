ATHENS Feb 6 Greece is telling its euro zone partners it does not want any more bailout money, but needs the authority to issue more short-term debt and wants the ECB's profits in Greek bonds the bank holds, a government official said on Friday.

"Greece is not asking for the remaining tranches of the current bailout programme - except the 1.9 billion euros that the ECB and the EU members states' central banks must return," the official said

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)