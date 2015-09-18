* Greek stock, bond markets trending higher
* Points to confidence that bailout won't founder
* But history suggests choppy waters remain ahead
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 18 Whatever the outcome of Greece's
election on Sunday, seen as too close to call between Alexis
Tsipras' Syriza leftists and Vangelis Meimarakis' New Democracy
conservatives, markets appear confident its bailout will not hit
the buffers.
Under the country's third, 86 billion euro ($98 billion)
rescue brokered in August, the winner will need to oversee deep
economic reforms, a recapitalisation of the country's big four
banks and the unwinding of capital controls imposed in late June
to prevent the collapse of the financial system.
But he will almost certainly do so at the head of a
coalition government, which means a supposedly watertight
agreement will be subject to horse-trading, both domestically
and between Greece and its international creditors.
"Irrespective of which parties end up forming a coalition,
Greece is most likely to head towards a period of relative
political stability," said Unicredit analyst Tullia Bucco in a
report.
"The new government will fulfil the commitments undertaken
with its lenders, having understood that the country 'would not
be saved at any cost' as EU Commission President (Jean-Claude)
Juncker recently said."
Recent trends in Greek financial markets suggest that is a
popular view.
After a three-day run-up, Greek equities, were down
1.4 percent mid-session on Friday - roughly in line with broader
European markets - with bank shares down 3.1
percent.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Greek government bonds
was down 18 basis points at 8.26 percent. When
campaigning for the election began in late August, it was around
9.2 percent.
NO SHORTAGE OF PARTNERS...
The government will be led by either Syriza or New
Democracy, but Tsipras and Meimarakis' deep mutual mistrust of
each others' political views means there is little chance it
will feature both.
Given that there will be no shortage of parties supporting
Greece's euro zone membership for both to pick from, the
likelihood of an initial outcome that is bailout-negative is
slight.
"The risks are much smaller than in the January election
(that took Tsipras into office on an anti-bailout ticket), given
that both parties have committed to implement all the policies
in the (memorandum) recently agreed with Greece's official
creditors," HSBC economist Fabio Balboni wrote in a report.
The parties backing the bailout and euro membership -
Syriza, New Democracy, socialist PASOK, To Potami, Independent
Greeks and the Union of Centrists - account for around 80
percent of the electorate.
...BUT NO END TO POLITICAL CRISIS
But that fragmentation creates problems of its own.
If Tsipras wins, he will face opposition to the bailout from
within Syriza, said Mujtaba Rahman, Practice Head Europe for
political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Defections from a Syriza government are likely as the
government moves to conclude the bailout's first review by the
end of the year," he wrote in a research note. "Ultimately,
however, we think a successful review is likely."
Teneo Intelligence analyst Wolfango Piccoli believes the
omens from recent Greek political history are not promising.
"Each of the three past elections since the first bailout
(in 2010) have not solved Greece's deep political crisis, and
Sunday's vote will be no different," he said.
"The polls will not ...yield the governance required to
successfully implement the bailout and restart the economy."
Under a best-case scenario Greece, after an initial period
of calm Greece is likely to see more hesitation, missed
deadlines and political wrangling, he said.
In the worst case, Greeks will return to the polls for a
third time this year - something both Tsipras and Meimarakis
have, at least in theory, ruled out.
Others are more sanguine about what prolonged negotiations
might bring.
"At worst this could cause delays in the programme
implementation... However, it should not threaten the future of
the overall rescue package," said HSBC's Balboni.
($1 = 0.8739 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by John
Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)