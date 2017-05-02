ATHENS May 2 Greece's largest opposition party,
the conservative New Democracy, said on Tuesday it would not
support the deal cut by Athens and its lender when it comes to
parliament.
"We will not vote in the new austerity measures that cut
pension and tax Greece more," spokesman Vassilis Kikilias told
Reuters.
The government has a small but working majority. It is
expected to succeed in passing the new measures which stem from
latest bailout review by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)