By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, March 24
ATHENS, March 24 Greece will support a
declaration marking the European Union's 60th birthday but needs
the bloc's backing against International Monetary Fund demands
on labour reforms, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said
ahead of a Summit in Rome on Friday.
In a letter addressed to EU Council President Donald Tusk
and Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, Tsipras called for
a clear statement on whether the declaration would apply to
Greece, as talks over a key bailout review hit a snag again.
"We intend to support the Rome Declaration, a document which
moves in a positive direction," Tsipras said.
"Nevertheless, in order to be able to celebrate these
achievements, it has to be made clear, on an official level,
whether they apply also to Greece. Whether, in other words, the
European acquis is valid for all member states without
exception, or for all except Greece."
Earlier this week, Greece threatened not to sign the Rome
declaration, demanding a clearer commitment protecting workers'
rights - an issue on which it is at odds with its international
lenders who demand more reforms in return for new loans.
The disagreements among Athens, the EU and the IMF - which
has yet to decide whether it will participate in the country's
current bailout - have delayed a crucial bailout review.
As leaders prepared for the summit, Greek ministers were
negotiating with lenders' representatives in Brussels pension
cuts and labour reforms, including freeing up mass layoffs and
on collective bargaining. The latest round of talks ended
inconclusively late on Thursday, according to Greek officials.
Athens agreed last month to adopt more measures to help
convince the IMF to participate in its third, 86-billion euro
bailout, as demanded by EU countries including Germany, which
faces a national election later this year.
Greece has cut pensions 12 times since it signed up to its
first bailout in 2010. It has also reduced wages and implemented
labour reforms to make its market more flexible and competitive.
Tsipras' leftist-led government came to power in 2015
promising to end austerity but signed up to a new bailout to
keep the country in the eurozone. It was later re-elected on a
mandate to protect workers' and pensioners' rights, but opinion
polls show its popularity ratings sagging.
Tsipras said Greece had met its bailout terms on fiscal
adjustment and implemented labour reforms, which were not in
line with EU best practices.
"I ask for your support in order to protect, together, the
right of Greece to return to the standards of the European
social model," he said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Michael Perry)