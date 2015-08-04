ATHENS Aug 4 Greece said on Tuesday there were no significant disagreements with lenders on privatisation discussions, with its finance minister saying talks were going better than expected.

"We have submitted a proposal to them," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters during a break in discussions with lenders. "They said they would examine it and come back to us."

"There were small divergences in views. I don't think there will be a problem. Discussions have gone better than I expected," he said.

Tsakalotos said differences hinged on the administration and control of a new transformed privatisation agency. (Reporting By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)