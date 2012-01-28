BERLIN Jan 28 Greece's international
lenders think the indebted country will need 145 billion euros
of public money from the euro zone for its second bailout rather
than the planned 130 billion euros, German news magazine Der
Spiegel reported on Saturday.
The magazine said the extra 15 billion euros were needed
because of the deteriorating economic situation in Greece,
echoing a Reuters report on Thursday.
Der Spiegel quoted a representative of the troika of foreign
leaders -- the European Commission, IMF and the European Central
Bank -- saying: "We're assuming that it won't be possible to
collect missing money solely from the private creditors."
Talks with private creditors on swapping existing Greek
bonds for longer-term debt made significant progress on legal
and technical issues and will continue Saturday, both sides said
late on Friday.
A preliminary deal could be sealed by Sunday evening, a
Greek government official said, with the aim of submitting a
public offer to bondholders by Feb. 15.
However, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told Reuters on Thursday more public money will be needed
to make up a shortfall in the second bailout for Greece even if
private bondholders agree to take a share of losses.
Rehn said euro zone governments and EU institutions would
need to make up the difference so that Greece's public debt can
be reduced to close to 120 percent of annual output by 2020,
seen as a more sustainable level.
"We are preparing a package which will pave the way for a
sustainable solution for Greece, and in that package, yes, on
the basis of the revised debt sustainability analysis, there is
likely to be some increased need of official sector funding, but
not anything dramatic," Rehn said.
It was the first time a top EU official had spelled out that
more public money than the planned 130 billion euros would be
required for a second Greek bailout package.
Germany, France and other euro zone states have so far
described the 130 billion figure agreed in October as a red line
that must not be crossed.
Rehn declined to say how big the funding shortfall would be.
But an EU source said there could be a funding shortfall of 12
to 15 billion euros.