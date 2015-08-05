G7 communiques to include reference to trade-German source
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
ATHENS Aug 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday Greece is close to concluding a deal with lenders on a multi billion euro bailout, which he said would end doubts over the country's presence in the euro zone.
"We are in the final stretch of concluding a deal with the institutions... Despite the difficulties we are facing we hope this agreement can end uncertainty on the future of Greece and of the euro zone," he said during a visit to the country's agriculture ministry.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility