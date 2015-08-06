GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
ATHENS Aug 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed on Thursday that a new bailout for Greece could and should be agreed soon after August 15.
The two men were speaking in Egypt on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the New Suez Canal, the Greeek prime minister's office in Athens said.
* Aussie dollar touches lowest in nearly 4 months (Updates prices, adds analyst comments)