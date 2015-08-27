BERLIN Aug 27 The head of the European
Stability Mechanism said on Thursday that the options for easing
Greece's debt burden included extending loan maturities,
suspending interest payments and transfering central bank
profits but ruled out a debt "haircut".
Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), told a news conference in Berlin that a looming election
in Greece increased uncertainty but he was confident Athens
would implement agreed reforms.
"Overall, I'm confident. There has been a large majority in
Greece's parliament for these reforms," Regling said, adding
that he expects support for the bailout to grow in the future in
Athens.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah
Barkin)