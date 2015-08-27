(Adds quotes on Grexit, background)
BERLIN Aug 27 The head of the European
Stability Mechanism said on Thursday that options for easing
Greece's debt burden included extending loan maturities,
suspending interest payments and transferring central bank
profits, but he ruled out a debt "haircut".
The International Monetary Fund says Greece's debt is not
sustainable and it does not want to participate in a third
bailout unless there is some debt relief.
Klaus Regling, head of the ESM bailout fund, told a news
conference in Berlin that another election in Greece was
increasing uncertainty.
But "overall, I'm confident," Regling said, adding that he
expects support for the bailout to grow in Athens. "There has
been a large majority in Greece's parliament for these reforms."
On Wednesday, outgoing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
who hopes to return to power with an absolute majority, told
Alpha TV that he favoured longer repayment periods and lower
interest rates on Greece's debt burden.
But in the interview, he made no mention of writing off any
debt - a campaign promise when he was elected in January that
Germany, the biggest contributor to Greece's three bailouts
since 2010, opposes.
Regling said a Greek exit from the euro zone was a
possibility and remains a threat if Athens does not fulfil the
conditions of its third bailout agreement.
"This threat as a possibility must always be there and is
still there," he said.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah
Barkin/Ruth Pitchford)