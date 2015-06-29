* Controls lasted years in Cyprus and Iceland
* Greece could stabilise banks but system may go bankrupt
* Athens needs to act fast on solvency as well as liquidity
ATHENS/LONDON, June 29 Capital controls imposed
in Greece are likely to stay in place for months and its banks
may need billions of euros of new capital or even face
nationalisation under a lengthy financial rebuilding, industry
sources said.
The decision to close the banks and impose capital controls
from Monday was difficult, yet re-opening them and finding a way
to lift the measures could prove even tougher, experts warned.
Creditors said the door to negotiations remained open
despite the government's decision to break off talks and put
their latest cash-for-reforms offer to a referendum next Sunday,
but that a "no" vote would signal an exit from the
euro.
"In the best case scenario they manage the bank holiday,
find a way to reopen the banks, stabilise the system like
Cyprus, and deal with the fallout of higher NPLs (non-performing
loans) and liquidity crunch. You find a path through," said a
restructuring industry source who was not allowed to speak
publicly.
"But the risk is you effectively have a state bankruptcy,
and the banking system going bankrupt as well," he added.
A Greek bank industry source concurred: "Under a bad
scenario we are in uncharted waters, (it) could end up with
ruins, nationalised banks," he said.
Greece said on Sunday it was closing banks all this week and
capping withdrawals from ATMs at 60 euro a day to stem the
outflow of cash from banks, from which about 40 billion euros
($44.7 billion) of savings have flooded out this year, or a
quarter of deposits.
As the prospects for a deal receded, the European Central
Bank (ECB) began refusing Greece's requests to raise the amount
of emergency cash it is giving Greek banks, although the ECB is
expected to let them keep using existing funds until the
referendum, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Greece is not the first European country to impose capital
controls since the 2007/09 financial crisis, and Iceland and
neighbor Cyprus showed such controls are rarely short-term.
Cyprus closed its banks for two weeks in spring 2013 and
limited withdrawals. Controls remained in place for two years,
but the country was praised for stabilising its financial system
and preventing a long, deep recession.
Iceland imposed controls in 2008 after the collapse of its
banks, and only this month started to ease restrictions.
"THINGS MOVE QUICKLY..."
On Monday, most retail staff were not working in branches,
but all other bank employees were at work, and so were staff
responsible for replenishing ATMs.
Closing banks and restricting the flow of capital can build
pressure for a solution as finances get squeezed.
"Once you start the closing of the banking system, things
move quickly because every day you keep it closed you are aware
of the consequences of doing so," the restructuring source said.
"It's easier to close the banks than it is to reopen them.
You need a very clear plan for what's going to happen next when
you reopen them," he said.
The liquidity position of Greece's banks and the strength of
their balance sheets are crucial to how severe and lengthy
capital controls will be.
Greek banks are relying on 89 billion euros of emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) authorised by the ECB, but they are
estimated to be near to using that capacity.
While Greek authorities need to limit outflows, they also
need to avoid crippling cash flow in the economy or squeezing
the population too hard.
Planning how far to go and how to re-open banks next week is
also made near impossible by uncertainty about whether the ECB
will extend liquidity, the threat Sunday's referendum may lead
to Grexit, or the potential for another spell of political limbo
following the referendum.
A week of harsh controls might be enough to jolt the Greek
people into reality over the dangers of not reworking a deal
with public sector creditors, a second restructuring industry
source said.
While solving banks' liquidity position is most urgent,
their solvency will need speedy attention, analysts said.
Greek banks' core capital ratios (excluding tax credits) are
all below 9 percent - the level investors typically want as a
minimum - and range from just 4.9 percent at Eurobank
to 8.3 percent for Alpha Bank, Citigroup analyst Ronit
Ghose estimated.
And as the economy struggles, losses from bad loans and
sovereign bonds could build. "Recapitalization risks are high,"
Ghose said.
In the event ELA funding is stopped, banks could be
nationalised and carved into new banks alongside a multi-year
workout of Greece's finances and economy, analysts and
restructuring sources said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to be well
aware of the political risks of capital control moves.
When Argentina froze access to bank deposits in December
2001, for example, the popular backlash was so severe its
president and his successor had resigned within a month.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
