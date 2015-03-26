FRANKFURT, March 26 The level of deposits in Greek banks fell by 7.8 billion euros ($8.60 billion) to 147.523 billion euros in February, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The drop in Greece contrasted sharply with the broadly steady level of deposits in other euro zone countries. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)